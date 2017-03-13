Injury to increase Chirinos' role for Venezuela
SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Rangers backup Robinson Chirinos is likely to take over as the starting catcher for Team Venezuela after Salvador Perez had to drop out of the Perez was injured in the ninth inning of an 11-10 victory Saturday over Italy on a collision at home plate.
