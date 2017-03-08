Healy shows off power stroke in win over Texas

Max Schrock 's RBI double in the bottom of the ninth inning capped off a wild A's comeback Saturday, as Oakland topped the Rangers, 8-7. After the Rangers used a mid-game surge to pull ahead of the A's in the sixth inning, Oakland prospect Renato Nunez smacked a game-tying, two-run homer to left field in the eighth against left-hander Jason Richman.

