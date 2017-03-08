Hauschild, power bats deliver as Rang...

Hauschild, power bats deliver as Rangers top White Sox

Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Mike Hauschild scattered two singles over four scoreless innings, and Cesar Puello, Will Middlebrooks and Drew Robinson went deep as the Texas Rangers overcame a furious Chicago White Sox rally for a 10-8 victory at Camelback Ranch. Hauschild, bidding for the Rangers' rotation, struck out three, walked one and hit one while unofficially throwing 55 pitches.

