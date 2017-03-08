Hauschild, power bats deliver as Rangers top White Sox
Mike Hauschild scattered two singles over four scoreless innings, and Cesar Puello, Will Middlebrooks and Drew Robinson went deep as the Texas Rangers overcame a furious Chicago White Sox rally for a 10-8 victory at Camelback Ranch. Hauschild, bidding for the Rangers' rotation, struck out three, walked one and hit one while unofficially throwing 55 pitches.
