Griffin, Gallo help Rangers snap skid

Right-hander A.J. Griffin delivered the best start by a Texas Rangers pitcher this spring, allowing two hits in four scoreless innings, and Joey Gallo delivered a two-out two-run single in the third inning en route to a 5-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Griffin said that he pitched inside more, threw more changeups and had a better curveball than he's had all season.

