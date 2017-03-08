Griffin, Gallo help Rangers snap skid

15 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Right-hander A.J. Griffin delivered the best start by a Texas Rangers pitcher this spring, allowing two hits in four scoreless innings, and Joey Gallo delivered a two-out two-run single in the third inning en route to a 5-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Griffin said that he pitched inside more, threw more changeups and had a better curveball than he's had all season.

