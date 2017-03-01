Gomez, Gallo, Robinson homer to pace Texas
Carlos Gomez , Joey Gallo and Drew Robinson hit their first homers of the spring, all solo shots, as the Rangers downed the Mariners, 8-2, to break a five-game losing skid for Texas and snap Seattle's three-game winning streak. Robinson drove in three runs Friday, culminating with a two-run double down the right-field line in the eighth inning to give the Rangers their final margin of victory.
