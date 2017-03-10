Dodgers cruise past Texas Rangers, 12-2
Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig hits against the Brewers during a spring training game on March 8. The Dodgers defeated the Texas Rangers , 12-2, at Camelback Ranch on Friday to improve to 7-7 in the Cactus League. AT THE PLATE: Yasiel Puig launched two home runs, including a screamer off Cole Hamels that sailed over the bullpen in right field.
