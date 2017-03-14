Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin sharp in rout of Rangers
Corbin allowed a leadoff single to Delino DeShields to open the game and then retired the next 15 batters he faced. Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin sharp in rout of Rangers Corbin allowed a leadoff single to Delino DeShields to open the game and then retired the next 15 batters he faced.
Texas Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rangers' Darvish says no more strange feelings ...
|Mar 8
|MorePhartx
|2
|Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after...
|Oct '16
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|windingmywatch
|1
|Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Johnny Rehab
|2
