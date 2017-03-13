DeShields looking like ita s 2015 at Rangers camp
Delino DeShields collected a leadoff single, stole second base and advanced to third on a throwing error on the next pitch, and scored as Nomar Mazara doubled past first base on the ensuing pitch. It was vintage DeShields, if 2015 can be considered vintage.
