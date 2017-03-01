Davies solid; Broxton, Perez homer vs...

Davies solid; Broxton, Perez homer vs. Rangers

Read more: Milwaukee Brewers

Looking right at home in the leadoff hole, Broxton hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the fifth inning and finished with two hits and two runs scored in the Brewers' 7-1 win over the Rangers on Saturday at Maryvale Baseball Park. "I love the leadoff spot," said Broxton, who has been paired with Jonathan Villar atop Brewers manager Craig Counsell's most starting recent lineups.

Chicago, IL

