Darvish, Gomez lead Rangers past Giants
Yu Darvish overcame a long first inning to allow only one run in 3 1/3 innings, and Carlos Gomez hit a grand slam in the second as the Texas Rangers beat the San Francisco Giants 7-1 before a sellout crowd of 11,216 at Surprise Stadium. Darvish threw 63 pitches, 28 in the first inning, while striking out six and walking two while allowing four hits.
