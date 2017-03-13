Darvish, Gomez lead Rangers past Giants

Yu Darvish overcame a long first inning to allow only one run in 3 1/3 innings, and Carlos Gomez hit a grand slam in the second as the Texas Rangers beat the San Francisco Giants 7-1 before a sellout crowd of 11,216 at Surprise Stadium. Darvish threw 63 pitches, 28 in the first inning, while striking out six and walking two while allowing four hits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.