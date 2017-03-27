Cleveland Indians' Terry Francona says Carlos Carrasco will start Game 2 vs. Texas Rangers

Carlos Carrasco's tender right elbow isn't going to get in the way of him starting the second game of the regular season on April 4 at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington. Manager Terry Francona told reporters in Goodyear, Ariz., on Monday that the rotation would open the season this way: Corey Kluber vs. Texas on April 3, Carrasco vs. Texas on April 4, Danny Salazar vs. Texas on April 5, Josh Tomlin vs. Arizona on April 7 and Trevor Bauer vs. Arizona on April 8. Francona's announcement means Kluber would complete the first trip of the season with a start against Arizona on April 9. That would leave Carrasco in line to start the home opener on April 11 against the White Sox at Progressive Field.

