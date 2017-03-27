Cleveland Indians' Terry Francona says Carlos Carrasco will start Game 2 vs. Texas Rangers
Carlos Carrasco's tender right elbow isn't going to get in the way of him starting the second game of the regular season on April 4 at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington. Manager Terry Francona told reporters in Goodyear, Ariz., on Monday that the rotation would open the season this way: Corey Kluber vs. Texas on April 3, Carrasco vs. Texas on April 4, Danny Salazar vs. Texas on April 5, Josh Tomlin vs. Arizona on April 7 and Trevor Bauer vs. Arizona on April 8. Francona's announcement means Kluber would complete the first trip of the season with a start against Arizona on April 9. That would leave Carrasco in line to start the home opener on April 11 against the White Sox at Progressive Field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Texas Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rangers' Darvish says no more strange feelings ...
|Mar 8
|MorePhartx
|2
|Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after...
|Oct '16
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|windingmywatch
|1
|Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Johnny Rehab
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC