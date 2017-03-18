Chi Chi Gonzalez stunned by diagnosis of UCL injury, will receive second opinion
Rangers right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez said he was stunned upon hearing Friday that he had a partial tear of the finicky ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. "I had some soreness, but thought it was the usual spring training stuff," Gonzalez said.
