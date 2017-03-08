Cashner gets good news on biceps soreness
Rangers pitcher Andrew Cashner still faces a difficult challenge in trying to be ready for the start of the season. But he is back in camp feeling good and said he is not that far behind schedule despite dealing with soreness in his right biceps.
