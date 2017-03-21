Bush open about rocky past, focused on future
Wednesday marks the fifth anniversary of a terrible day for Rangers reliever Matt Bush and he continues to be asked about it. It's still a compelling story even as Bush tries to move forward with his life and get ready for his second Major League season.
