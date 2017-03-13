Betting on themselves: Profar, DeShields have rewarded Rangers' decision to stand pat
When the Texas Rangers made the decision during the offseason not to empty the bank to bring back free agents Ian Desmond and Carlos Beltran, some fans winced. But Beltran, who signed a one-year, $16 million contract with the Houston Astros, is about to turn 40. And Desmond hit the lottery with the five-year, $70 million deal that the Colorado Rockies offered him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texas Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rangers' Darvish says no more strange feelings ...
|Mar 8
|MorePhartx
|2
|Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after...
|Oct '16
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|windingmywatch
|1
|Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Johnny Rehab
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC