Betting on themselves: Profar, DeShields have rewarded Rangers' decision to stand pat

When the Texas Rangers made the decision during the offseason not to empty the bank to bring back free agents Ian Desmond and Carlos Beltran, some fans winced. But Beltran, who signed a one-year, $16 million contract with the Houston Astros, is about to turn 40. And Desmond hit the lottery with the five-year, $70 million deal that the Colorado Rockies offered him.

