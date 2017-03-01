Beltre in Rangers' lineup, could play in WBC
Adrian Beltre was in the Texas Rangers' lineup Friday for the first time this spring training and could play for the defending champion Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. Beltre had not played in the Rangers' first seven games because of a strained left calf, an injury sustained Feb. 14 during a workout at his California home.
