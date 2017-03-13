Arroyo hit in head on throw from catcher
Reds pitcher Bronson Arroyo was forced to leave his start vs. the Rangers in the second inning on Saturday after being hit on the head by a throw from catcher Devin Mesoraco . There were two outs in the inning when Rangers baserunner Drew Robinson attempted to steal second base.
