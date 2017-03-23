American League West capsules
Oakland Athletics' Stephen Vogt follows through his swing, a two-run double, against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Wednesday, March 22, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. Los Angeles Angels right fielder Kole Calhoun fields an RBI sacrifice fly by Texas Rangers' Jurickson Profar during the second inning of a spring training baseball game, Wednesday, March 22, 2017, in Tempe, Ariz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Texas Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rangers' Darvish says no more strange feelings ...
|Mar 8
|MorePhartx
|2
|Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after...
|Oct '16
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|windingmywatch
|1
|Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Johnny Rehab
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC