Alvarez looking strong, opening Rangers' eyes
That may not matter as far as the Rangers' Opening Day roster, but it could end up being significant at some point during the season when clubs start dipping into their pitching depth. Alvarez has Major League experience and a power arm, but his 2016 season was wrecked by bone chips in his elbow, and he is in camp on a Minor League contract.
