Will 2017 be Josh Hamilton's last season with the Texas Rangers?

Every baseball fan loves a great comeback story. The 2004 Boston Red Sox in the ALCS coming back from a 3-0 deficit, the San Fransisco Giants in 2012 coming back from a 3-1 game deficit to beat the St. Louis Cardinals and advance to the World Series, and last year, when the Chicago Cubs also erased a 3-1 hole to beat the Cleveland Indians to capture their first title in 108 years.

