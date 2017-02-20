WBC '17 could prep Claudio for Rangers role
SURPRISE, Ariz. -- The Rangers need to find a dependable late-inning left-handed reliever, which is one of many reasons why they will be watching the Alex Claudio is going to fill that role for Puerto Rico, and he is already in Arizona working out at the Rangers' Spring Training complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Rangers.
Add your comments below
Texas Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after...
|Oct '16
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|windingmywatch
|1
|Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Johnny Rehab
|2
|Josh Hamilton not missed by Texas Rangers fans (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|169114Rock
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC