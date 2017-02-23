Texas Rangers Seeking Contract Extension with Rougned Odor
After a breakout campaign in 2016, the Rangers are attempting to lock up Rougned Odor with a contract extension. Odor is not eligible for free agency until the year 2021, but the team wants to keep him around longer than that.
