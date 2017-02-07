Texas Rangers make it their mission t...

Texas Rangers make it their mission to find missing Tom Brady jersey

Read more: Washington Times

Some weird news broke out immediately following the New England Patriots' Super Bowl victory: quarterback Tom Brady's game jersey was stolen from his locker. But the Texas Rangers, the baseball team, took the governor's message to heart and made it their mission to find Brady's missing jersey.

