Texas Rangers increase pursuit for Jose Quintana
According to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale , the Texas Rangers have "suddenly increased their pursuit" of Chicago White Sox left-handed pitcher Jose Quintana. Before Rangers fans start designing personalized jerseys, Nightengale stresses that the 2016 AL West Champions aren't making it clear whether they will pull the trigger on the deal.
Texas Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after...
|Oct '16
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|windingmywatch
|1
|Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Johnny Rehab
|2
|Josh Hamilton not missed by Texas Rangers fans (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|169114Rock
|2
