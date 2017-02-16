Staying healthy is critical for Yu Darvish, Rangers
Staying healthy is critical for Yu Darvish, Rangers With an aging roster looking to extend playoff window, injuries could be an Achilles heel. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lcNg9n Rangers pitcher Yu Darvish led the American League in strikeouts in 2013, but hasn't pitched a full season since then.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Texas Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after...
|Oct '16
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|windingmywatch
|1
|Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Johnny Rehab
|2
|Josh Hamilton not missed by Texas Rangers fans (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|169114Rock
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC