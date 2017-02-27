Rangers will officially retire Pudge ...

Rangers will officially retire Pudge Rodriguez's No. 7 on August 12 vs. Houston

13 hrs ago

Former Texas Rangers catcher Ivan 'Pudge' Rodriguez addresses the media during a press conference at Globe Life Park after the announcement that he was voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Arlington. Rodriguez, who signed with the Rangers at 16 and made his major league debut before turning 20, was elected to the Hall in his first year on the ballot, joining Johnny Bench as the only catchers in baseball history to be elected in the first year of eligibility.

