Rangers sign catcher Hayes to Minors deal
The Rangers added more catching depth for Spring Training by signing Brett Hayes to a Minor League contract on Wednesday. Hayes will be in big league camp to help with the workload while Jonathan Lucroy and Robinson Chirinos are playing in the World Baseball Classic.
