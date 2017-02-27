Rangers pitchers taking it slow with longer spring
Reliever Jeremy Jeffress is one of the reasons why the Rangers are taking it slow this spring with their core group of pitchers. Jeffress has been limited in camp because of soreness in his right shoulder, and he has yet to be scheduled for a Cactus League game.
