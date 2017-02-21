Rangers international scout Felomina dies
The Rangers have lost respected international scout Jose Luis Felomina, who passed away Thursday in his native Curacao at age 50. The cause of Felomina's death wasn't disclosed. He had been battling cancer in recent months, according to media reports.
