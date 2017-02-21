Rangers catchers Lucroy and Chirinos practice gunning down runners
Texas Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy and Robinson Chirinos practice gunning down base runners at second during spring training in Surprise, AZ, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. Seniors Jaycee Pannell and Haley Robertson led Godley past Kennedale 72-59 on Tuesday night.
Texas Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after...
|Oct '16
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|windingmywatch
|1
|Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Johnny Rehab
|2
|Josh Hamilton not missed by Texas Rangers fans (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|169114Rock
|2
