Rangers' Cashner has something to prove in Texas
Free agency during the just-completed baseball offseason gave Andrew Cashner the opportunity he had been working toward since his major league service clock started ticking in 2010. For the first time in his career, he had the opportunity to choose where he played, and topping his list was the Lone Star State.
