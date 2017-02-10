Rangers' camp preview: Roster prediction
The Rangers have 58 players coming to Spring Training, which will include Mike Napoli, even though his contract has not been made official. He replaces Prince Fielder, who is on the 40-man roster but is expected to go on the 60-day disabled list once camp opens.
