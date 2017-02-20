Rangers believe revolving door at DH gives them flexibility

Rangers manager Jeff Banister said outfielder Shin-Soo Choo, who played in just 48 games in 2016, remains a big part of the club's championship goals . Shin-Soo Choo hit the disabled list four times in 2016, and the Rangers will use the DH spot occasionally to help keep him healthy in 2017.

