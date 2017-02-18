Rangers' Adrian Beltre (strained calf) unsure about WBC availability
Beltre, who arrived at Rangers camp Friday in Arizona, said he sustained the injury Tuesday while working out at home, and an MRI exam confirmed the strain he described as slightly worse than a grade 1 strain, the least severe. A grade 1 calf strain is the mildest form of a strain, but it is now doubtful whether Beltre will participate in the WBC, according to the beats.
