Profar to play for Netherlands in the Classic
The former star of the Curacao Little League team is joining the Netherlands on Tuesday, and will fly to Korea for the first round of the World Baseball Classic. Netherlands will be in the same pool as South Korea, Chinese Taipei and Israel.
