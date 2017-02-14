Phillies Spring Training: Jake Thompson Injures Wrist
Jake Thompson is entering spring training as the odd-man out of the Phillies starting rotation after the acquisition of Clay Buchholz over the winter. Despite being the organization's top pitching prospect, Thompson struggled in his first 10 major league starts last year.
