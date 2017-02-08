Odor, Mazara not among Rangers in WBC
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor and outfielder Nomar Mazara were left off the Venezuela and Dominican Republic rosters for the World Baseball Classic and would play only if they are selected as an injury replacement. Even then there are no guarantees.
