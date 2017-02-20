Odor added to Venezuela's WBC '17 roster
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor has been added to the Team Venezuela roster and will participate in the World Baseball Classic, the club announced Monday. Odor joins a talented Venezuelan squad rich with Major Leaguers and will help bolster an infield that already features Jose Altuve , Miguel Cabrera and Victor Martinez , among others.
