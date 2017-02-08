How will Napoli deal affect Hamilton,...

How will Napoli deal affect Hamilton, DH spot?

With Mike Napoli coming on board to play first base, Josh Hamilton and the designated hitter situation are the biggest mysteries surrounding the Rangers going into Spring Training. Hamilton, who agreed to a Minor League contract last month after missing all of last season because of multiple left knee surgeries, was planning to try to play first base in Spring Training.

