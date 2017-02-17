Healthy after surgery, Andrus arrives...

Healthy after surgery, Andrus arrives at camp

20 hrs ago

Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus showed up at camp on Saturday, and he said he has no limitations as he completes his recovery from offseason surgery to repair a sports hernia. Andrus said he needs to build up his strength and endurance, but otherwise he is good to go physically.

