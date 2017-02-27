Four Things We Learned From the Range...

Four Things We Learned From the Rangers' First Weekend of Spring Training Games

If they are going to win the American League West for the third consecutive season, this year's Rangers will do it with a dominant front end of the rotation, an experienced middle of the order and a power bullpen with five guys capable of throwing 95-plus. Yu Darvish, Cole Hamels, Adrian Beltre, Jonathan Lucroy, Mike Napoli, Sam Dyson and Matt Bush are all known quantities with defined rolls, capable of leading the Rangers back to the playoffs.

