Dodgers' Gonzalez takes hitting break: tennis elbow
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez is taking a two-week break from hitting to heal tendinitis in his right elbow. Gonzalez still hopes to play for Mexico in the World Baseball Classic next month, he said Friday after reporting to camp.
