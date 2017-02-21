Deshaun Watson tells Cowboys coach Jason Garrett to trade Dak and Romo to the Browns and draft him
While delivering his acceptance speech at the Davey O'Brien awards ceremony, Clemson QB Deshaun Watson made a plea to Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett to consider taking him in the 2017 NFL Draft. TCU signed RJ Nembhard scored 26 points and Carson Hughes had 25 in a convincing Bi-District playoff win for Keller.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Texas Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after...
|Oct '16
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|windingmywatch
|1
|Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Johnny Rehab
|2
|Josh Hamilton not missed by Texas Rangers fans (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|169114Rock
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC