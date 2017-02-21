Deshaun Watson tells Cowboys coach Ja...

Deshaun Watson tells Cowboys coach Jason Garrett to trade Dak and Romo to the Browns and draft him

While delivering his acceptance speech at the Davey O'Brien awards ceremony, Clemson QB Deshaun Watson made a plea to Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett to consider taking him in the 2017 NFL Draft. TCU signed RJ Nembhard scored 26 points and Carson Hughes had 25 in a convincing Bi-District playoff win for Keller.

