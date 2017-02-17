Country bar with mechanical bulls to ...

Country bar with mechanical bulls to join restaurants at Texas Live

A Professional Bull Riders-themed bar with two mechanical bulls will find a home at the Texas Live! entertainment complex being built next to Globe Life Park, officials announced Friday. The 17,000-square-foot "PBR country bar" will be the flagship of a chain of establishments PBR has opened around the country in partnership with Baltimore-based Cordish Companies, which is developing the $250 million Texas Live! project for the Texas Rangers.

