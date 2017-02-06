Banister: Ready for full season of Choo, Gomez, Lucroy
Manager Jeff Banister has identified the potentially biggest difference between this year's Rangers club and the 2016 club that won the American League West. The Rangers relish the opportunity to have outfielders Shin-Soo Choo and Carlos Gomez , and catcher Jonathan Lucroy , in their lineup for a full season.
