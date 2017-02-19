Alex Claudio has the 'street cred' in battle among lefties for spot in Rangers bullpen
There may be competition for a left-handed spot in the Rangers bullpen, but it certainly sounds like Alex Claudio isn't part of it. "Claudio has earned the right to be considered on what he's done already," Rangers manager Jeff Banister said Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Texas Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after...
|Oct '16
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|windingmywatch
|1
|Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Johnny Rehab
|2
|Josh Hamilton not missed by Texas Rangers fans (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|169114Rock
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC