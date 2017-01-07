Will 2017 Be The Breakout Season For Joey Gallo?
Joey Gallo was a top prospect in the Texas Rangers farm system not too long ago. Gallo has struggled in the MLB and has many wondering if he'll be the superstar that many scouts thought he would be? Joey Gallo was selected in the 1st round by the Texas Rangers in the 2012 amateur draft.
