Why the Texas Rangers Probably Won't Sign a Big, Power Bat This Off-Season

Mike Napoli , Mark Trumbo , Michael Saunders , Chris Carter , Adam Lind , Logan Morrison , Michael Morse , Brandon Moss , Mark Reynolds ... even James Loney , Brett Wallace , Travis Shaw and Chris Johnson are all candidates to fill the Rangers ' gaping hole at First Base. The departure of jettisoned fan fave, Mitch Moreland has provide the team with just such excellence of a hole that we can't stop talking about it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lone Star Ball.