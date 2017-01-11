What do Rangers fans want in a new st...

What do Rangers fans want in a new stadium? The old stadium - with air conditioning

2 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

When it comes to the new stadium for the Texas Rangers, fans want to see one that looks an awful lot like the team's current Globe Life Park home. That's been the sentiment so far based on responses to a stadium website that asks the public to detail the types of features it would like to see in the $1 billion retractable-roof stadium scheduled to open by the 2020 Major League Baseball season.

