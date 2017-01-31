'We had a really good time': How Rangers OF Carlos Gomez is staying on top of his new swing
Outfielder Carlos Gomez liked the new swing he found after joining the Texas Rangers in August that he staged his own hitting tutorial in the offseason. Gomez brought assistant hitting coach Justin Mashore to his home in Santiago, Dominican Republic, after the holidays for a week-long refresher course on the swing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Texas Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after...
|Oct '16
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|windingmywatch
|1
|Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Johnny Rehab
|2
|Josh Hamilton not missed by Texas Rangers fans (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|169114Rock
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC